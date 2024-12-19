Different itinerary
William and Kate miss royal family reunion
The heir to the British throne Prince William and his wife Princess Kate have missed the pre-Christmas family reunion at Buckingham Palace. Instead, the couple traveled with their children to the family's country estate in Anmer Hall on Thursday.
The British royals traditionally meet up with their extended family for lunch at Buckingham Palace in London shortly before Christmas. In previous years, William and Kate have been spotted arriving several times. In 2020 and 2021, the meeting was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prince Andrew (64), the second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and brother of King Charles III, also canceled his attendance at the lunch. The background to this is likely to be that he recently hit the headlines again due to his proximity to a suspected Chinese spy. Andrew also previously had links to the US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was at the center of an abuse scandal.
Digital Christmas card published
He will also be absent from the actual Christmas celebrations, which the royals celebrate at the Sandringham country estate in Norfolk. William and Kate, however, want to be there again. The gift-giving is planned for December 24, with a church service on Christmas Day.
Here you can see the digital Christmas card.
The palace has already published a digital Christmas card on the X platform, in which William and Kate can be seen arm in arm with their children George (11), Charlotte (9) and Louis (6) in a summery snapshot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.