70 years of marriage: her tip for newlyweds

"Krone": Let's just start at the beginning. How did you two meet?

Aloisia: We met for the first time in Aschach an der Donau. I was visiting and then we went dancing there. We got to know each other in a bar. I was 18 years old at the time. Then we saw each other from time to time. Everything happened slowly, I can't remember exactly.

Wilhelm: I was still working in Aschach at the time, I did an apprenticeship as a coppersmith after secondary school. Two years after our first meeting, we got married.

Aloisia : By then, our first daughter was already on the way, which is one of the reasons why the wedding took place.