Germany abolishes toll fee for gas transports
According to a media report, the German Bundestag is to decide on Friday to abolish the toll charge for gas transports. This will save Austria hundreds of thousands of euros per day.
The Bundesrat has apparently been asked to give its approval in an accelerated procedure before the end of the year. If this is no longer possible, the German state chamber will approve the abolition of the toll for gas transports next year with retroactive effect from January 1, 2025, according to a report in the "Presse".
If Austria were to completely replace Russian gas with supplies via Germany following OMV's withdrawal from the contract with Gazprom, the cost of the gas storage levy would amount to 750,000 euros per day. Germany introduced the so-called gas storage levy during the energy crisis.
Gewessler: "Good news for our economy"
Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), who had repeatedly voiced fierce criticism of the gas price surcharge, reacted with delight: "This has removed this obstacle on the road to independence from Russia. Austria's path to saying goodbye to gas from Russia is now clear. This is good news for our economy and our energy future."
