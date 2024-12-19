Teen threatens police station in Vorarlberg

On Wednesday, a media company in Vorarlberg received a bomb threat via the Instagram platform. However, it was not the media company that was threatened, but a police station. Thanks to extensive investigations by specialists from the Vorarlberg State Office of Criminal Investigation, an 18-year-old man from the Vorarlberg lowlands was finally identified as the sender of the message. By order of the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office, the suspect was temporarily arrested at his home in Wolfurt.