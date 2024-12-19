Bomb threat
Teen threatens police station in Vorarlberg
More than just a bad joke: on Wednesday, an 18-year-old posted a bomb threat against a police station in Vorarlberg. The spook soon came to an end - in the form of an arrest.
On Wednesday, a media company in Vorarlberg received a bomb threat via the Instagram platform. However, it was not the media company that was threatened, but a police station. Thanks to extensive investigations by specialists from the Vorarlberg State Office of Criminal Investigation, an 18-year-old man from the Vorarlberg lowlands was finally identified as the sender of the message. By order of the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office, the suspect was temporarily arrested at his home in Wolfurt.
No explosives were found during the search of the apartment. However, the analysis of his seized cell phone confirmed the suspicion that the boy was the sender of the threat. There was no danger to the public at any time.
In this context, the police emphasize that the Internet - especially social media - is not a lawless space. Insulting, racist or threatening comments and postings are consistently reported to the police. Such actions are not harmless pranks. Anyone who uses social networks leaves traces that can be traced. The offense of making a dangerous threat can be punished with a prison sentence of up to three years, according to the police.
