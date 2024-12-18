Work on Lueg Bridge
Package of measures to facilitate the flow of traffic
On Wednesday, the operator Asfinag and the state of Tyrol presented several packages relating to the major roadworks on the Luegbrücke bridge. These are intended to guarantee the flow of traffic. Traffic lights, driving bans and other measures are coming.
Things will get serious in the Wipptal from January 1, 2025. This is when the large-scale construction work on the Luegbrücke bridge begins. To ensure that traffic does not come to a complete standstill during this time, Asfinag has submitted a comprehensive package of measures to the state of Tyrol. This includes four central measures that have been developed in consultation with the police.
Through traffic must remain on the highway during the construction work and traffic and supply safety in the municipalities must be ensured
Verkehrslandesrat René Zumtobel
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
These include five new, automatic metering traffic lights, driving bans on the lower-ranking road network, additional public transport connections and no new construction work along the provincial roads in the Wipptal valley. "Our goal is clear: through traffic must remain on the freeway even during the construction work and traffic and supply safety in the municipalities must be ensured," says Transport Minister René Zumtobel.
An overview of the measures
A four-part package of measures is being implemented to keep traffic flowing smoothly during the construction work. Here is an overview of the most important changes:
- In order to relieve the road network, temporary driving bans will be imposed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Wipptal valley and the greater Innsbruck area from January 1 to February 28. According to the state of Tyrol, this will be accompanied by a detailed evaluation in order to be able to impose driving bans if the traffic situation is appropriate. Anyone heading south will have to avoid roads such as the Mittelgebirgsstraße in the municipality of Ampass or the Völser Straße in Völs or Zirl during this time. Those traveling to Germany should avoid the Ellbögener Straße in Matrei am Brenner and Patsch, as well as the Natterer Straße and Mutterer Straße in Natters and Mutters.
- Another measure is that no driving bans can be imposed on the B182 Brennerstraße. Instead, traffic will be regulated with five additional metering traffic lights. Five of the total of seven systems will then run fully automatically via their own traffic detection system. These are activated automatically when a certain number of vehicles per hour is measured.
- There will be more space in the public transport area: from January 1, 2025, five trains a day will be extended between Steinach and Brenner. This will provide 33 transfer-free connections per day and direction between Innsbruck and the Brenner Pass every half hour. The bus service is also to be expanded.
- In addition to these measures, there should also be no further roadworks along the B182 Brenner road in 2025. The additional congestion potential should thus be reduced. Short-term, urgently required work will be examined in detail on a case-by-case basis and, if necessary, postponed to the night hours.
Asfinag has now also published a traffic calendar for the coming year for the Lueg Bridge. Road users can find real-time information on travel times, forecast data, congestion trends and other information there. "With this driving calendar, we are offering a forward-looking planning tool so that all road users, but also the transport industry, can prepare well for the necessary measures on the Lueg Bridge," explains Asfinag CEO Stefan Siegele.
The information is available in German, English and Italian. The exact Asfinag timetable can be found here.
