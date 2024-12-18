"All the stops are being pulled out"

How can Citigroup's involvement be assessed? "It is a positive step for the shareholders of Pierer Mobility because it will hopefully start a transparent process to find sensible partners worldwide. All the stops are being pulled out," says Florian Beckermann, Chairman of the Austrian Investors' Association (IVA). In addition, Stefan Pierer, as the owner, has managed to avoid a conflict of interest: "In retrospect, he cannot be accused of only being concerned about saving the company." As co-owner, Pierer, who has had a huge influence on the brand in recent years, is the focus of public attention, which expects him to contribute to the rescue.