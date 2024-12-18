Caritas Vorarlberg
Being there for each other: The job of a social mentor
The Caritas social sponsorship project is a bright star in the sky. It reminds us of the Christmas message: joy and peace from and for people
It was the spring of 2022 and the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine had just begun. During a walk through Bludenz, Gabriele Böheim noticed an information office for Ukrainian refugees. Women were waiting outside the door, their faces marked by uncertainty and exhaustion. "My God, what these women have already experienced," she thought. An impulse, a moment of humanity - and she entered the office and offered her help. It was the beginning of a journey that would not only enrich the lives of others, but also her own. Today, she supports three women (names changed): Adna from the Kurdish region of Syria, Maryam from Afghanistan and Sara from Iran. Together they fight against language barriers and cultural hurdles. She prepares Adna for the B2 language exam, helps Maryam to improve her writing skills and accompanies Sara as she takes her first steps into a new life in Vorarlberg. "I get so much back," says the social mentor with shining eyes.
Over time, a close relationship develops. It's a mutual give and take. I experience incredible warmth.
Gabriele Böheim, Sozialpatin der Caritas
Bild: zvg
Stories that touch the heart
Each of these women has a story that touches the heart. Stories of war, persecution, violence and loss. "They had to leave family members behind and live in constant fear for their loved ones," says the social mentor. "They are very worried when bombing raids are flown over their home town. What about my house, are my family and friends still alive, they ask themselves. Adna is currently worried about the future of Syria. She wonders what will happen to the Kurds, Druze, Yazidis or Christians if Islamists take power." It helps the women to talk about their worries. "Listening is a simple gesture that means so much."
In addition to coming to terms with what they have experienced, the biggest challenge is learning the language and finding their feet in a foreign country. "The women grew up with different languages and different writing. However, they had a good education in their home countries. That helps a lot when it comes to learning another language." In her relationship with her "protégés", Gabriele sees herself as more than just a helper. "A close relationship develops over time. It's a mutual give and take. I experience incredible warmth and hospitality. A Syrian or Iranian meal is a great and sumptuous experience," smiles Böheim. "The insights into other cultures really enrich me."
It's about more than language or hospitality. It's about dignity, respect and the chance of a new life. "It is important for these women to have someone from the country they are now living in who takes them seriously, respects their fears and shows them that they are not just 'one of those foreigners'," emphasizes the social mentor. She wishes the women "that they manage to build a new life in Vorarlberg and give their children a new home here." With her work, the social sponsor wants to set an example - and send a message: "We are doing incredibly well in Vorarlberg. You can pass something on."
Social partner network
Around 250 men and women are currently involved as Caritas social mentors. Depending on their interests, talents and individual skills, they support and accompany people in difficult and stressful life situations. This could be accompanying someone to the doctor or to the authorities, helping with shopping or simply visiting and talking to a lonely person. You can find more information here.
Giving back can be very simple
She herself has been very lucky with her education, career and family. "Now that I'm retired, I can use my time to support people who haven't been so lucky. It gives me a good feeling to give something back." Especially now, during the Christmas season, which should remind us of togetherness, she appeals to people to stand up for others. "Being a social sponsor doesn't just mean helping others, it also means growing yourself." As a Caritas social sponsor, there are many opportunities to provide support. "You can decide for yourself what you can offer and how much time you want to give," explains Gabriele Böheim. In a world characterized by crises, the work of social mentors shows that being there for one another doesn't have to be just a buzzword, but can be humanity in action. Perhaps the story of this social sponsor is a small incentive to ask ourselves what we can do for others during the Christmas season. Sometimes all it takes is an open ear to make a big difference.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.