Being there for each other: The job of a social mentor

Giving back can be very simple

She herself has been very lucky with her education, career and family. "Now that I'm retired, I can use my time to support people who haven't been so lucky. It gives me a good feeling to give something back." Especially now, during the Christmas season, which should remind us of togetherness, she appeals to people to stand up for others. "Being a social sponsor doesn't just mean helping others, it also means growing yourself." As a Caritas social sponsor, there are many opportunities to provide support. "You can decide for yourself what you can offer and how much time you want to give," explains Gabriele Böheim. In a world characterized by crises, the work of social mentors shows that being there for one another doesn't have to be just a buzzword, but can be humanity in action. Perhaps the story of this social sponsor is a small incentive to ask ourselves what we can do for others during the Christmas season. Sometimes all it takes is an open ear to make a big difference.