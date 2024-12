Luxury goods that fans (still) put up with

Formula 1, soccer, tennis, golf or US sport. Fees are climbing to unimaginable heights, so fans have to dig deeper into their pockets. Hardly any free live TV, caps for 70, shirts for 150 and normal tickets for up to 200 euros. Trips to Formula 1 or the Champions League put a strain on the budget. An expensive luxury that fans are willing to put up with. For now! Because the complete sensory overload could also backfire ...