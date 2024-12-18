180,000 households have no money for presents

"Forecasts for the 2024 Christmas season usually only show 'half the truth' with average values. This is because the gap between the lowest-income and highest-income households is particularly evident in the run-up to Christmas. While households in the lower income quartile continue to suffer from the after-effects of the inflation crisis and (have to) save on their Christmas shopping or skip it altogether, the top income quartile spends more than ever on Christmas presents," summarizes Ernst Gittenberger from the Institute of Retail, Sales and Marketing (IHaM) at the Johannes Kepler University Linz (JKU).