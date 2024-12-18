“Don’t force anything”: ÖSV downhill racers need success

Work on turns in summer

According to Pfeifer, during the summer preparations, work was carried out on the turns typical of the upper section in Val Gardena/Gröden. "There were a lot of high-speed turns over there, but also technical elements," reported the Carinthian. All in all, "we made really good progress" in terms of skiing overseas. Kriechmayr said: "Of course you try to eliminate the weaknesses - just like everyone else. I think things should be a bit better at the top now."