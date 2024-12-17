Lake Garda excitement
Under the hammer: who picked up the Benko boat
Two long-time confidants of the bustling financial juggler secured the fillet pieces at an auction.
When the "Krone" newspaper published the photo document last week showing Austria's best-known bankrupt in August 2024 happily cruising on Lake Garda in a pleasure boat, even the level-headed administrator Andreas Grabenweger was furious:
"It must have been clear to everyone involved that the boat could no longer be put into operation from the opening of insolvency proceedings (early March 2024, note)," explained Benko's court-appointed overseer in financial matters. And: The incident on Lake Garda is an "indication that the debtor's willingness to cooperate is not as high as I have repeatedly been assured."
The blue Malibu watercraft, which Benko bought as a private individual for 150,000 euros in 2020 and used around Villa Ansaldi, was valued at 95,000 euros by an expert at the end of May and picked up for auction by an employee of the Aurena auction platform at the end of September. Like a jet ski, it was to go under the hammer in the fall.
It's interesting to see who secured the prime pieces of the so-called Fahrnis auction: The larger part was snapped up by Robert Schimanko, an Austrian investment banker based in Switzerland and a long-time Benko confidant. Another part went to Christof Jauschnegg, who once piloted the presumed high-flyer Benko in the Signa private jet and has been the Chairman of the Laura Private Foundation since the summer of 2024. This foundation, based in Innsbruck, is considered to be the Benkos' money bunker, which could be used to build a Signa 2.
The pleasure craft, which brought in 90,000 euros for the liquidator and the numerous creditors, was collected by the pilot, who was also remembered by Aurena employees for the following statement: "The boat is now being repainted and is going back to Lake Garda ..."
Benko is currently unable to put it into operation in Italy. The public prosecutor's office in Trento issued an arrest warrant for the billionaire bankrupt on 3 December.
