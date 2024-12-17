Under the hammer: who picked up the Benko boat

It's interesting to see who secured the prime pieces of the so-called Fahrnis auction: The larger part was snapped up by Robert Schimanko, an Austrian investment banker based in Switzerland and a long-time Benko confidant. Another part went to Christof Jauschnegg, who once piloted the presumed high-flyer Benko in the Signa private jet and has been the Chairman of the Laura Private Foundation since the summer of 2024. This foundation, based in Innsbruck, is considered to be the Benkos' money bunker, which could be used to build a Signa 2.