No Christmas truce for the Zuckerl coalition

This also applies to the economy, where the ÖVP and NEOS are still a long way from reaching an agreement with the SPÖ. As the "Krone" has learned, this was one of the main topics at yesterday's ÖVP meeting. According to reports, Nehammer and some regional leaders put their trust in Peter Hanke, the SPÖ city councillor for finance in Vienna. He has a good relationship with many ÖVP grandees, but was not appointed chief negotiator for the topic by his own party. "As a result, Hanke remained silent in almost all rounds of negotiations," said a disappointed member of the People's Party. For Babler's confidante Michaela Schmidt, who is negotiating on the economy for the SPÖ instead of Hanke, relief in the negotiations is said to have always been a red rag.