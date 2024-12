Carinthia’s first bathhouse is about to be renovated

"The first Carinthian bathhouse in Millstatt has established itself as a highly frequented wellness temple," says bathhouse manager Alexander Thoma, looking back on twelve years of operation. To keep it that way, regular investment is needed. "The bathhouse will be adapted to modern standards and completely renovated over the next two years," reveals Thoma. "However, there are no plans to expand. There is enough space," says the mayor of Millstatt. The planning phase is due to start in 2025. "Work is expected to start in 2026," says Thoma.