How the super-rich are arming mega yachts against drones

Until now, drones have mainly been a nuisance for billionaires on their superyachts: paparazzi have been using the flying cameras for years to scout out the VIPs' floating retreats from the air and snap potentially lucrative photos of their glamorous everyday lives. But the security situation on the world's oceans has changed. In war zones such as the Black Sea off the Ukrainian coast and in the Red Sea, where Yemen's Houthi rebels terrorize ships, fatal drone contacts must now be expected. Krone+ reveals how the owners prepare their luxury yachts, which cost hundreds of millions of euros, for attacks.