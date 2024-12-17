250 employees
Vienna is already looking for lifeguards for the outdoor pool season
A job in the fresh air, sun, water and a whistle around your neck: MA 44 (Vienna's public baths) is already looking for staff for the outdoor pool season, which starts at the beginning of May. Applications can be submitted until the end of January.
Gänsehäufel, Krapfelwaldl & Co. are open from the beginning of May to the end of September. The municipality therefore needs seasonal employees who are registered until mid-October, including vacation.
The application process has now started. 450 positions are open, whereby the MA 44 assumes that half can be filled with people from the previous year. This means that around 250 new people are needed.
The requirements: Minimum age 18, good knowledge of German, physical fitness and anyone working at the checkout should be able to do some math. And you must be prepared to work evenings and weekends.
Tasks and salary
The tasks vary and range from pool supervision, grounds maintenance, cleaning or ticket sales at the entrance. Depending on the task, pay varies between 2200 and 2400 euros gross (40 hours). On Sundays, bonuses are added.
Where most people fail
The most difficult job is pool supervision, where you have to dive like a lifeguard and pull motionless people out of the water. A good proportion of those interested do not pass the test, held in the Amalienbad, explains MA 44 spokesman Martin Kotinsky. A separate examination is also required for the cashier activity. No one has to do everything.
Training begins in April. Everyone receives a first aid course. Is it difficult to find seasonal workers? "Immediately after corona, yes, then things improved," says Kotinsky.
Apply via the job portal of the City of Vienna: https://jobs.wien.gv.at/stellenangebote/
