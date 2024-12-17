Drug deals
Victim (16) abused by dealer for months
A 16-year-old from Wernberg was attacked and robbed by young men for months. The reason: drug dealing!
A 21-year-old and a 22-year-old from Klagenfurt pretended to be friends of the mother of a 16-year-old from Wernberg and gained access to the house at the beginning of August. But then the supposed friends stormed into the second floor, opened the door to the teenager's room and punched and kicked him several times.
They demanded a motocross helmet, Bluetooth speakers and other property as well as several hundred euros from the victim. "According to the 16-year-old, the two men wanted to collect debts incurred by the 16-year-old in the course of a drug deal," said the police.
The 16-year-old and his 53-year-old mother were threatened with a fork by the 22-year-old. Immediately afterwards, the perpetrators fled with three other people who were waiting in the car.
The next attack on the 16-year-old boy took place in mid-August. At Krumpendorf station, he was surprised by one of the perpetrators and dragged down a flight of stairs, kicked and punched in the face. Cash and prescription drugs were stolen from him.
Heroin seized
The 16-year-old was not left alone in September either and was beaten up in Klagenfurt. Again, money was stolen from him. For fear of further assaults, the victim did not report the crimes. The perpetrators were only able to be tracked down after investigations by the Velden police. The handcuffs clicked for the two young men. Heroin was also seized from them.
