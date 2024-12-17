What knee specialist says about Vonn’s comeback

In the "Masters" retirement ski circus, 40 percent of the participants use artificial joints. Surgeons like Hoser then swallow because the implants are not made for this. Skiing and jumping over icy World Cup slopes at 130 kilometers per hour at the age of 40 is in a different league. "We don't know anything about race skiing on this scale yet. Lindsey is the guinea pig," admits Hoser. At the same time, he is convinced that the "new knee" can withstand this in the short term. "The previous wear and tear is caused by thousands and thousands of knocks, not hundreds. You don't have to worry that something will happen straight away."