"Management failure"

No November salary, practically no Christmas bonus, no advance for December either - what does this mean for Christmas for KTM employees? "People are now unloading their relatives because they don't know how to pay for the food," says Stangl, who speaks in this context "of the responsibility of a Pierer" and says in the direction of the motorcycle manufacturer's owner: "We are no longer talking about management mistakes, but about management failure. And we are not talking about a KTM insolvency, but about a KTM scandal."