Christopher Drexler is about to retire
Revolt in the Styrian ÖVP: party leader Christopher Drexler is about to retire - he is being vehemently urged to do so because his supporters are now in the minority. Karlheinz Kornhäusl has the best cards as successor candidate. However, the Wirtschaftsbund is staging a coup and wants to install Manuela Khom (currently president of the state parliament) as the new number 1. The current fear: a party split is imminent!
Christopher Drexler (53) is about to resign two days before the end of his term of office as governor of Styria: before the Styrian People's Party presidium meets today at 3 pm and the executive committee at 5 pm, Drexler is said to be on the verge of resigning. It is becoming apparent that the party leader, who took over this role from Hermann Schützenhöfer in early summer 2022, will no longer find a majority. As the "Steirerkrone" has learned from several well-informed sources, Drexler was advised to resign after the election defeat in the regional elections. In the morning, the district party leaders objected to "business as usual" and withdrew their confidence in Drexler.
He is also facing strong opposition from the business and farmers' association. On the plus side, Drexler has the fact that the ÖVP and not the SPÖ, which is also courting the favor of the election-winning FPÖ party, was invited to coalition negotiations. He also managed to save the ÖVP four government seats. However, the coalition program bears a very clear blue signature, and the FPÖ has also clearly prevailed in the distribution of ministries. For the ÖVP, only the unpopular health department remains, in which the Stainach-Pürgg lead hospital project, which the ÖVP has been pushing for so long, must be completed.
The favorite to succeed Drexler as party chairman and deputy governor is now 42-year-old health councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl. Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, State Councillor for Economic Affairs, is also still in the running. At the last minute, however, a new face is also being sought for the Black Party. According to reports, the Economic Association is staging a coup - it wants to "install" Manuela Khom (61), President of the Provincial Parliament, as party leader. The driving force behind this is said to be Chamber of Commerce boss Josef Herk. The committees have been meeting for hours, "things are getting heated", report functionaries. However, there is already resistance against Khom: the party is threatened with a split! It could come to a party conference, in which case Karlheinz Kornhäusl would probably have the best cards.
