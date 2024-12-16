Christopher Drexler is about to retire

The favorite to succeed Drexler as party chairman and deputy governor is now 42-year-old health councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl. Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, State Councillor for Economic Affairs, is also still in the running. At the last minute, however, a new face is also being sought for the Black Party. According to reports, the Economic Association is staging a coup - it wants to "install" Manuela Khom (61), President of the Provincial Parliament, as party leader. The driving force behind this is said to be Chamber of Commerce boss Josef Herk. The committees have been meeting for hours, "things are getting heated", report functionaries. However, there is already resistance against Khom: the party is threatened with a split! It could come to a party conference, in which case Karlheinz Kornhäusl would probably have the best cards.