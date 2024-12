Racing instead of surgery for Venier: “Must bite through”

Next chance: Saturday in St. Moritz. Where Lindsey Vonn, who would have finished in the top 10 in the Beaver Creek downhill with her preliminary time, will be making her comeback. Missing will be Mikaela Shiffrin, who had to undergo an "unexpected operation" after suffering an abdominal wound in Killington. She will probably be out for a few weeks. Like Petra Vlhova: she suffered a relapse and has knee problems - the World Championships in Saalbach are in doubt.