Wolff, Marko and Wurz warn: “It can’t go on”

Second crew?

According to the Concorde Agreement, 25 races per season is the upper limit, so the organizers are likely to mark another weekend on the calendar. Red Bull's motorsport consultant Marko is against this. "I think 24 is absolutely the limit. Although we are privileged in senior management. But you have to think about the mechanics," the Styrian agrees with Wolff. The 81-year-old at least appeals for a new order to relieve the burden on employees. "I think we need to coordinate the whole order better in order to keep these 24 races on the calendar. It's also an environmental issue not to fly all over the world. But in my opinion, more than 24 is not possible due to the workload. Unless you start with two crews."