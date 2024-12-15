Formula 1 at the limit
Wolff, Marko and Wurz warn: “It can’t go on”
The Formula 1 drivers had to contest 24 races last season - eight more than eleven years ago. While the calendar could even grow to 25 stops in the coming years, Toto Wolff has now warned: "It's no longer possible." Helmut Marko and Alexander Wurz agree with him ...
Formula 1 hopes to make more money from more racing action, but at the expense of the teams, who suffer from the numerous flights and different time zones. In particular, the triple-header at the end of the season (Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi) would have shown the employees their limits. "Las Vegas is brutal. You only see daylight for a few hours, you go to bed and don't know whether you should eat or not. Then you wake up at midday, or in the early morning, we were all different. And the rhythm takes so much out of you that you can hardly recover," recalled Mercedes team boss Wolff on ORF on Sunday.
Mechanics suffer the most
"It's over the limit. And we are still traveling comfortably. The mechanics who set up and dismantle are flying economy. You can see it in people's faces now: it's no longer possible," warned the Viennese. TV expert Wurz can only agree with Wolff, he also thinks: "It's too much. I would prefer 16 races. Simply because of the sporting oversaturation." However, the former driver is also aware that Formula 1 has been booming for several years and that people want to see the races - even if there are 24 or even more.
Second crew?
According to the Concorde Agreement, 25 races per season is the upper limit, so the organizers are likely to mark another weekend on the calendar. Red Bull's motorsport consultant Marko is against this. "I think 24 is absolutely the limit. Although we are privileged in senior management. But you have to think about the mechanics," the Styrian agrees with Wolff. The 81-year-old at least appeals for a new order to relieve the burden on employees. "I think we need to coordinate the whole order better in order to keep these 24 races on the calendar. It's also an environmental issue not to fly all over the world. But in my opinion, more than 24 is not possible due to the workload. Unless you start with two crews."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.