“It’s always a highlight to perform in Tirol”

"Krone": You've been in the music business as a singer/songwriter for over ten years. Now you are promoting your fourth album "Teardrops & Confettiguns", which will be released on March 21, 2025. Has working on the songs become easier or more difficult over time?

Thorsteinn Einarsson: That depends on your life situation. In the past three years, I've experienced a lot of beautiful things, but also a lot of sad things. And for a musician like me, whose songs are always autobiographical, that's a gift. At first it was a very sad album, with beautiful sad songs in which I dealt with my grief. But in the end I turned my life around, started exercising and eating healthier and celebrating life again. And that's why the album is now a mixture of deep emotions (Teardrops) and overwhelming energy (Confettiguns).