“It’s always a highlight to perform in Tirol”

The Icelandic-Austrian musician Thorsteinn Einarsson spoke to the "Krone" about his new album, his big tour and his life, in which many things are so completely different. And he reveals why he is starting this tour in Tyrol.
"Krone": You've been in the music business as a singer/songwriter for over ten years. Now you are promoting your fourth album "Teardrops & Confettiguns", which will be released on March 21, 2025. Has working on the songs become easier or more difficult over time?
Thorsteinn Einarsson: That depends on your life situation. In the past three years, I've experienced a lot of beautiful things, but also a lot of sad things. And for a musician like me, whose songs are always autobiographical, that's a gift. At first it was a very sad album, with beautiful sad songs in which I dealt with my grief. But in the end I turned my life around, started exercising and eating healthier and celebrating life again. And that's why the album is now a mixture of deep emotions (Teardrops) and overwhelming energy (Confettiguns).
All the members of my band are living ultra healthy. We now sit together after concerts and drink non-alcoholic drinks or even tea. We can still have a great time until four in the morning.
Do you have a favorite song on the new album?
Yes, I have one. It's the first song on the album that has the same title. "Teardorps & Confettiguns" is a cool song that shows everything I can do musically.
On March 31, 2025, you will also start your "Teardrops & Confettiguns" tour at the Music Hall in Innsbruck, which will take you through Austria and South Tyrol. What is your mood like ahead of the big tour?
I'm really looking forward to performing live in front of people again and presenting my new album.
Life on tour also involves after-show parties where a lot of alcohol and the like is consumed. Have you become more sensitive after your brother's drug-related death?
Yes, I've also stopped drinking. It was actually me who drank the most at the backstage parties. All the members of my band live ultra-healthy lives. We now sit together after concerts and drink non-alcoholic drinks or even tea. We can still have a great chat until four in the morning. And everything that's said is not over-emotional drunken nonsense, but genuine. That always creates some really nice moments.
It has always been my wish to perform in the Music Hall in Innsbruck. I also really like the Tyrolean audience.
Years ago, you took part in the talent show "Die große Chance". This year you were even a member of the jury. What advice do you have for young talents who are striving for fame and want to publish their music?
I have the best advice I've ever received. And that is "Fuck it". Because there's nothing wrong with singing a wrong note or not doing what's expected. We all make mistakes. You have to learn from them and move on.
What is actually the reason that you are starting your big tour in Tyrol?
It has always been my wish to perform in the Music Hall in Innsbruck. And when the power woman Natalie Schretter made it possible, we immediately added it to the tour calendar. I also really like the Tyrolean audience. The people are in a good mood and it's always a highlight to perform in Tyrol.
