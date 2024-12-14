Graz authority on the move
45 outstanding parking tickets: only the parking claw could help
A Croatian driver has not paid 45 parking tickets. Now her BMW has been "forcibly parked" in the city center of Graz using a claw. As the car is registered and licensed, it cannot be towed away.
The parking claw is used when it is impossible or considerably more difficult to prosecute a driver, according to the law. This applies in particular (but not only) to cars with foreign license plates, where the collection of parking fines is sometimes difficult.
As in the case of a Croatian driver whose silver BMW was parked in the city center of Graz - without a ticket. The driver now has 45 parking tickets outstanding, totaling more than 1000 euros. Unsurprisingly, she was not at all happy about it. "She came to our office, but left in a rage and without paying," says Thomas Fischer, head of the responsible road authority.
However, he emphasized that the vehicle would not be seized immediately, of course, but only if it was repeatedly unpaid. "This technical immobilizer was installed so that the vehicle cannot be put into operation before the outstanding parking fines have been paid," explains Thomas Fischer.
What happens next for the lady from Croatia? "We are not allowed to tow the car away because it is registered and licensed," explains Fischer. But that would change, for example, when the license plate expires. Then the police could take the license plates and the Parking Fees Department could arrange for the car to be towed away.
Thomas Fischer, Straßenamt
Bild: Foto Fischer
Costs higher than the fine
But then it takes another six months before a so-called transfer of ownership is possible. Only then can the car be auctioned off. "Until then, however, a lot of costs are incurred," says the head of the roads department. If you're lucky, the taxpayer gets out with zero. It remains to be hoped that the Croatian will pay after all - if her heart is set on her car.
Incidentally, the authority has to resort to the parking claw five to six times a month to improve payment morale. On average, there are around 120 vehicle auctions per year in Graz.
