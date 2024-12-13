In Titisee-Neustadt
Only Germans better than Tschofenig and Hörl
Austrian ski jumpers Daniel Tschofenig and Jan Hörl took second place with 850 points in the super team competition at the start of the World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt on Friday.
The Germans Andreas Wellinger and Pius Paschke (873.3) were untouchable. The duo's lead after a total of three jumps each was 23.3 points, with each of the six rounds going to the DSV team. Third place went to the Norwegians Halvor Egner Granerud and Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal (829.2).
"They didn't miss a beat today, they didn't make any mistakes," said Hörl about the performance of the winners. "But we also had very good jumps. We can be very happy with second place, that's not a given." He still has reserves for the weekend competitions: "Stay focused and do my thing." Tschofenig spoke of a "good competition from us, very solid. But it's not Jan's and my favorite hill. The Germans were unstoppable, every jump was perfect."
The second ÖSV success in the sixth overall Super Team World Cup competition was therefore out of reach, although the red-white-red podium series in this format was extended right from the start. This also applies to the ÖSV lead in the Nations Cup, another 160 points were credited to the account of the team around the defending overall World Cup champion Stefan Kraft, who was not nominated this time. The Germans, who are 371 points behind, were awarded 200 points. Individual competitions will follow on Saturday and Sunday in the Black Forest (16.00 hrs each day).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
