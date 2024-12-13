Only Germans better than Tschofenig and Hörl

The second ÖSV success in the sixth overall Super Team World Cup competition was therefore out of reach, although the red-white-red podium series in this format was extended right from the start. This also applies to the ÖSV lead in the Nations Cup, another 160 points were credited to the account of the team around the defending overall World Cup champion Stefan Kraft, who was not nominated this time. The Germans, who are 371 points behind, were awarded 200 points. Individual competitions will follow on Saturday and Sunday in the Black Forest (16.00 hrs each day).