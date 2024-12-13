Stranger's money distributed
Priest (90) slips into the role of Robin Hood
As an 88-year-old, a monsignor took on the role of adult representative for his two cousins and distributed around 254,000 euros among the people without their consent. The clergyman has now been put on trial in Eisenstadt.
The trial schedule makes exciting reading: an adult representative from northern Burgenland used 253,824.24 euros improperly for his own affairs between January 2023 and January of this year.
Will this crook answer to the Eisenstadt Regional Court or be excused?
In any case, the alleged victim pushes his walker into room 7 and ...
... parks it next to the dock before the 90-year-old takes a seat opposite the presiding judge of the panel of lay judges, states his profession as "retired priest" and pleads guilty in full.
Reverend makes his confession
Two years ago, he had registered as an adult representative for his two cousins. "But I had been looking after and caring for them for 15 years," says the Reverend. "At some point, they could no longer manage on the pension and care allowance." So one of the cousins sold a property the previous year, which flushed tens of thousands of euros into the family coffers. "And then they took it, didn't they?" asks the public prosecutor. "Yes!"
Of course, it's easy to think of Ferraris, dream vacations, illegal gambling or red light in the milieu. But:
Disposing of other people's assets
"I donated the money exclusively to charitable causes, such as institutions of the diocese that were in need." Of course, he was aware that these were other people's assets. "I know that this was not allowed. The cousin probably wouldn't have done it that way. But I thought it was a good thing."
Suddenly there was a lot of money. What were they supposed to do with it? So I withdrew it or transferred it, as the case may be
Der 90-Jährige wollte Gutes tun
The ex-priest has already paid back 108,000 euros, 148,824.24 is still outstanding.
Although the man has not enriched himself, diversion is out of the question because the value limit of 5,000 euros has been exceeded many times over. Monsignor is sentenced to eight months in prison for embezzlement, suspended for three years. Because his savings were exhausted, the self-proclaimed Robin Hood had to make up for the damage with monthly installments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.