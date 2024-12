Solar power makes a wide country shine

Our homeland is the country with the largest photovoltaic expansion in the whole of Austria. With the new system on the roof of the Palais, we are taking a significant step towards the energy transition far beyond the borders of our province," explains Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. Her ecological pride is well justified, as the green electricity from the sky will be used entirely to supply the Lower Austrian embassy in the heart of Vienna. Impressive technical cornerstones: 290 modules, four inverters and an impressive output of 110kWp!