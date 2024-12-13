Anti-HIV drug is “Breakthrough of the Year”

In addition to the "Breakthrough of the Year", "Science" also recognized numerous other highlights from the world of science. This year, these included new approaches, so-called "Chimeric Antigen Receptor" cells (CAR-T cells for short) not only against cancer, but now also against autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis or lupus. Also mentioned were discoveries of new galaxies with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) - the "breakthrough" of 2022 - novel RNA-based pesticides, the discovery that a marine algae can extract nitrogen from its environment with a kind of mini-organ in its cells, new insights into when and how multicellular organisms formed, an expansion of the body of thought surrounding plate tectonics and the progress made by the US space company SpaceX with its large rocket "Starship".