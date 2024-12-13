“The black-blue budget is a declaration of bankruptcy”

Against bottlenecks in the care sector

If the Greens had their way, a further eight million euros would be invested in the care and social sector. "In view of inflation and demographic trends, it is irresponsible for the state government to want to make savings in the social sector," Zadra clarifies. The planned cuts would exacerbate the bottlenecks in the care sector and put people's care at risk. The additional 7.9 million euros are absolutely necessary in order to create attractive framework conditions and secure care homes in the municipalities in the long term.