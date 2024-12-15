Heroes and heroines
Lifesavers in the raging flood
Two Alpine police officers acted courageously during the millennium flood in Lower Austria: They rescued a policewoman from the raging floodwaters.
Two Alpine police officers were in the right place at the right time during the devastating flood disaster in Lower Austria in mid-September. On the spur of the moment, the two officers pulled a colleague out of the torrential waters.
Dangerous operation in Neulengbach
What happened? On September 15, a car got caught in the masses of water near Neulengbach in the district of St. Pölten. A policewoman tried to rescue the distressed driver, but was then caught up in the current herself. At the last second, the helper was able to cling to a pole.
Alpine police officers Markus Bichler and Andreas Putz quickly came to the rescue. While the driver of the crashed car was rescued by a Black Hawk team, a dangerous rescue operation began for the two police officers. Bichler was the first to plunge into the raging water. His colleague Putz secured him - an essential measure in operations of this kind. The situation was dicey: even the experienced Bichler was initially swept away.
However, he managed to get close to the policewoman and called out to her: "Let go. I'll catch you!" Then the thrilling scenes: Bichler got hold of the policewoman. He caught his colleague in the raging waters. Together, they let the water carry them out of the dangerous current and finally reached land unharmed.
The two brave rescuers have now also received high praise from Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria: "The courageous Alpine police officers actively and bravely helped during the difficult time of the floods. Our heartfelt and sincere thanks for this!"
The rescuers will be honored together with other Austrian heroes in the ORF gala "Lebensretter 2024" on Monday, 16 December at 21:20 on ORF 2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
