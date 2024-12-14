Culture budget: only a slight plus after a super year

Music schools, theaters and museums

The largest chunk is in "music and performing arts" with a total of €184.2 million; this includes state-owned cultural institutions, without which it would not be possible. Examples include The Landesmusikschulwerk including the City of Linz Music School comes to € 95.8 million (plus 2.7), the Bruckner University to € 25.2 million (plus 0.9) or the Theater und Orchester GmbH (TOG) to € 54.3 million (plus 6.4), the museums and other collections come to € 36.5 million, see also the overview chart.