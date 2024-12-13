Game Awards
“Astro Bot” has been named Game of the Year
The family-friendly science fiction adventure "Astro Bot" has been named Video Game of the Year. At the star-studded Game Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, the game from Sony-owned Japanese studio Asobi took the top prize.
It also triumphed in several other categories at the awards ceremony, including Best Family Game. "Astro Bot" revolves around the space adventures of a small robot. According to Sony, the game has already sold more than 1.5 million copies.
When accepting the award, Asobi boss Nicolas Doucet said that such an award had never been on the minds of his team of 65 employees. Rather, they had only thought about the users during development. "It was all about the children - especially because we have the great privilege of possibly being the first game that children have ever held in their hands."
The other winners
The other winners include "Black Myth: Wukong" as best action game, "Metaphor: Refantazio" as best role-playing game, "Tekken 8" as best fighting game, "Frostpunk 2" in the "Best Sim/Strategy" category, "Helldivers 2" as best multiplayer title and "EA Sports FC 25", which took the win in the "Best Sports Game" category. Grand Theft Auto VI" also received advance praise as the most anticipated game.
The Game Awards are considered the world's most important awards in the games industry - they are also known as its Oscars. The ceremony in Los Angeles was attended by actor Harrison Ford and rapper Snoop Dogg, among others. Last year, the role-playing game "Baldur's Gate 3" was named Video Game of the Year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
