It was already clear at the start of the project that the team from Mozartstadt would eventually take over the village club completely. The focus will continue to be on young talent from the region. Bernd Winkler, head of the women's soccer department at Bullen, says: "Our young players have already developed so much in this short time that several of them have already been regulars in the FC Bergheim Bundesliga team this fall. Now we have set ourselves the goal of establishing these talented players even better."