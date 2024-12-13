Vorteilswelt
Everything for the World Cup

This is how hard Lindsey Vonn is working for her comeback

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 10:03

Training, training, training - Lindsey Vonn is leaving no stone unturned on her way back to the World Cup. At least that's what her latest Insta story suggests.

Thursday (yesterday) alone was a busy day: first downhill training, followed immediately by super-G training. Enough for the day? Not at all. It was on to the weight room. First the leg press was maltreated. Then it's almost acrobatic on the slackline. Lindsey has obviously mastered the highest art of body control. Technique, stabilization, endurance, strength - nothing is left to chance. Vonn, now 40 years young, is doing everything she can to succeed once again in the World Cup.

Lindsey Vonn cuts a fine figure on the slackline. (Bild: Instagram.com/lindseyvonn)
Lindsey Vonn cuts a fine figure on the slackline.
(Bild: Instagram.com/lindseyvonn)

Eligibility to compete is there
She should already have the theoretical eligibility. "I've officially qualified for the World Cup! The races this weekend were so much fun and a great training opportunity," she wrote on Instagram a few days ago. The US-American had placed 24th and 27th in the downhill and 24th and 19th in the super-G at the lower-level FIS races in Copper Mountain.

Lindsey Vonn on Thursday during downhill training in Beaver Creek (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Agence Zoom/Gabriele Facciotti)
Lindsey Vonn on Thursday during downhill training in Beaver Creek
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Agence Zoom/Gabriele Facciotti)

Not yet ready
Lindsey said on Insta yesterday that she "doesn't really feel ready" for the upcoming races in Beaver Creek. So she will be competing in the speed races as a forerunner. It is the infamous "next step" back into the World Cup action.

In Beaver Creek this weekend, the speed women will be the last division in the World Cup to start the season. It could hardly be more selective at the start of the season, and the "Birds of Prey" is also new territory for the entire field named for the downhill on Saturday and the super-G on Sunday (both at 19:00 CET). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
