This is how hard Lindsey Vonn is working for her comeback

Thursday (yesterday) alone was a busy day: first downhill training, followed immediately by super-G training. Enough for the day? Not at all. It was on to the weight room. First the leg press was maltreated. Then it's almost acrobatic on the slackline. Lindsey has obviously mastered the highest art of body control. Technique, stabilization, endurance, strength - nothing is left to chance. Vonn, now 40 years young, is doing everything she can to succeed once again in the World Cup.