Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Local inspection

Hannes Androsch and his traces in Ausseerland

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 08:00

Hannes Androsch was more than just a summer visitor to Ausseerland: he was a source of inspiration and a fatherly friend who was repeatedly criticized. A visit to the foot of the Loser.

0 Kommentare

The snow is dazzling in the sun. A few skiers trudge towards the new valley station of the Loser cable car in Altaussee. Hardly anyone notices the slim black flag waving between the valley stations, one day after Hannes Androsch's death.

"I met him in Bad Ischl on Saturday," says Rudolf Huber, Managing Director of the cable car. "A little tired, but mentally brilliant, as always", he was there. Nobody had expected him to die so quickly, despite the pneumonia from which Androsch had only just recovered. At the age of 86, the former Vice-Chancellor passed away in the middle of his life. Who can say that?

Loser-Bergbahn boss Rudolf Huber is proud that Androsch was still able to complete the project close to his heart. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Loser-Bergbahn boss Rudolf Huber is proud that Androsch was still able to complete the project close to his heart.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

From holidaymaker to Ring of Honor winner
Androsch has left his mark on Altaussee that will last for generations. "At the age of seven," says cable car boss Huber, "he went up the Loser for the first time." As a boy on vacation with his parents. Blocked for years by opponents, Androsch was able to open his Loser gondola on October 25, 2024. "This lift was a project close to his heart." Androsch also owned the luxury health hotel Vivamayr directly on Lake Altaussee, which is now run by his daughter, and had a stake in the salt works - hence his nickname "salt baron". A rich man, but always frugal. "A pair of sausages was enough for him," says Huber.

He was closely associated with the fire department
Christian Fischer and Werner Fischer were closely associated with him. Androsch was an honorary member of the fire department - which also runs the beer tent at the Aussee Kirtag. "The first and only one," they both say.

Werner Fischer remembers. "I was 14 years old when he invited us boys on a day off from school. We were in parliament, at Voestalpine, at Vienna Airport." Androsch even gave the young men a rhetoric course.

Androsch was the only honorary member of the Altaussee fire department. Christian Fischer and Werner Fischer mourn. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Androsch was the only honorary member of the Altaussee fire department. Christian Fischer and Werner Fischer mourn.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

In Altaussee, Androsch debated at the regulars' table ("He always allowed other opinions"), rowed across the lake on a flatboat, bought a stack of newspapers at the tobacconist's, played tennis, came to the brass band's Easter concert. At the Kirtag, he sat inconspicuously with the firemen and entertained the political celebrities.

Zitat Icon

What he said was not always popular, but he stood by it.

(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Michaela Grubesa, SPÖ-Landtagsabgeordnete aus Bad Aussee

Bild: Jauschowetz Christian

Social democrat with a feel for others
The "Krone" newspaper dubbed Androsch the "last great social democrat" on Thursday. "There are many greats, but he was a special one," says Michaela Grubesa, a party comrade from Bad Aussee. "When I entered parliament in 2015, he asked for my number and met me for a coffee," she recalls. Even after his active political time, Androsch was "interested in exchanging ideas", says Grubesa, and kept in touch.

What did the people of Ausseerland give him in return? "Love," says Grubesa, "and respect."

Zitat Icon

Hannes Androsch was a great supporter, we are all affected. Party affiliation never stood between us. It was about Altaussee.

Bürgermeister Gerald Loitzl (ÖVP)

Androsch covered 60,000 kilometers a year with his two chauffeurs, between Vienna, Altaussee, Leoben and many other places, in Austria and internationally. He always spent his summers with his family in Altaussee - so often that he was almost no longer perceived as a newcomer.

There is a small table in the foyer of the municipal office, with a party and a lit candle on it. The local council still has to discuss how the ring of honor recipient will be commemorated here. First, the family says farewell to Hannes Androsch in the closest circle. The traces he left behind will remain. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf