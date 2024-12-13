Hannes Androsch and his traces in Ausseerland

From holidaymaker to Ring of Honor winner

Androsch has left his mark on Altaussee that will last for generations. "At the age of seven," says cable car boss Huber, "he went up the Loser for the first time." As a boy on vacation with his parents. Blocked for years by opponents, Androsch was able to open his Loser gondola on October 25, 2024. "This lift was a project close to his heart." Androsch also owned the luxury health hotel Vivamayr directly on Lake Altaussee, which is now run by his daughter, and had a stake in the salt works - hence his nickname "salt baron". A rich man, but always frugal. "A pair of sausages was enough for him," says Huber.