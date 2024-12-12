Was not allowed to go to the toilet
“I pissed myself****”: Yamal’s pee mishap
While he was voted "Man of the March" after Barcelona's 3-2 win in Dortmund, the trip to the dressing room went less according to plan, as Lamine Yamal confessed to TV channel Movistar Plus+.
"I pissed myself after the game, but they wouldn't let me go to the toilet because I had to go to doping control," the Barca youngster said after the match. As is customary in the Champions League, the players were also asked to attend the post-match doping control on Wednesday evening. Apparently, the officials must have been extremely strict with the schedule, as Yamal was not allowed to go to the toilet.
Decisive assist
The young Spaniard's performance, on the other hand, did not go down well at all. In the 85th minute, Yamal set up the decisive goal by Ferran Torres, and the 17-year-old was rightly voted "Man of the Match".
With the win against BVB, FC Barcelona have consolidated their place in the top eight; with 15 points from six games, the Catalans are currently second in the Champions League group stage.
