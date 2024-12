UHC player Halbig was lucky in misfortune

The positive news first: according to initial examinations, handball player Benno Halbig did not suffer any permanent injuries. The UHC player hit his back and neck on the floor in the cup game against champions Linz, and an opponent also fell on top of him. He was able to feel his legs again after a while, followed by relief the next day: according to MRI examinations, the backcourt player did not suffer any injuries to his spine. "It's probably a concussion and sprains," said a happy Thomas Manhart.