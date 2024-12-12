"For lack of evidence"
Turnaround in the Mbappe case: investigation dropped!
The public prosecutor's office in Stockholm has announced that the investigation against Real Madrid professional Kylian Mbappe on suspicion of alleged rape has been dropped. The evidence would not be sufficient to continue the investigation.
"In my opinion, there is insufficient evidence to continue and the investigation has therefore been closed," said public prosecutor Marina Chirakova in a statement. She did not mention the Real professional by name.
The investigation revolved around a possible incident in October. At that time, the attacking player had not traveled to the French national team. Instead, he was in Sweden with his club Real Madrid. Shortly afterwards, Swedish media reported that the public prosecutor's office was investigating allegations of rape.
Mbappe reacted indignantly
The allegation: the 25-year-old allegedly raped a woman in a hotel. The police confirmed that a report had been received and the public prosecutor's office announced that it was investigating the alleged rape. However, no names were given. Swedish media, on the other hand, named Mbappe in this context.
Meanwhile, Mbappe himself spoke of "fake news" and reacted indignantly. He filed a lawsuit for defamation through his lawyer. The investigation against him has now been dropped, but the case is likely to continue to occupy the Real professional.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
