Amalgam alternatives remain covered by health insurance

No agreement has yet been reached between the Austrian Dental Association and ÖGK at federal level. From January 1, an EU-wide ban on amalgam will come into force. While the ÖGK prefers Alkasit as an amalgam alternative, the Dental Association only wants to accept glass ionomer cement, which is inferior in terms of material technology, as free for patients. Should the Dental Association and ÖGK reach an agreement at a federal level, the new tariffs would be adopted in the Vorarlberg billing agreement, said Brunner.