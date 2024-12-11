In Vorarlberg
Amalgam alternatives remain covered by health insurance
State Dental Association and ÖGK regional office concluded billing agreement, replacement for amalgam fillings will continue to be covered by health insurance.
In Vorarlberg, amalgam alternatives will continue to be covered by health insurance in 2025. This was reported in the Vorarlberg media on Wednesday, citing the Vorarlberg Dental Association and the regional office of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK). The provincial chamber of dentists and ÖGK regional office referred to a billing agreement that exists instead of a health insurance contract. "The amalgam alternatives are financed", said Manfred Brunner, Chairman of the ÖGK regional office.
Both sides spoke of a sensible and successful approach. Amalgam alternatives such as stone cement and alkasite are billed as health insurance benefits. Co-payments must still be made for more expensive filling materials. Specifically, the agreement refers to filling materials for the posterior region. The billing of tooth-colored plastic fillings in the anterior region has long been covered by health insurance.
No agreement has yet been reached between the Austrian Dental Association and ÖGK at federal level. From January 1, an EU-wide ban on amalgam will come into force. While the ÖGK prefers Alkasit as an amalgam alternative, the Dental Association only wants to accept glass ionomer cement, which is inferior in terms of material technology, as free for patients. Should the Dental Association and ÖGK reach an agreement at a federal level, the new tariffs would be adopted in the Vorarlberg billing agreement, said Brunner.
The solution in Vorarlberg was possible because, unlike other federal states, it has its own billing arrangements, according to the ÖGK. Meanwhile, as announced last week, the health insurance fund is now beginning to offer all dentists individual contracts with the tariff it offers. This will allow them to charge for amalgam-free fillings in their practices at the health insurance fund's expense.
