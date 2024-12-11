SK Rapid is more solid in Cyprus’ powder keg

"Omonia is one of the big ones"

who has been head coach of EN Paralimni (currently 13th in the table) since October, won 1:0 at Omonia Nicosia on his debut. That was the 21-time champions' last league defeat eight weeks ago. "Omonia are one of the big boys here," says Canadi, who knows Rapids' penultimate Conference League opponent by heart. He often spies on his former club at the GSP Stadium and will of course also be watching them tomorrow - his prediction: "Omonia really have something, good pace, strong wingers, especially Semedo. They often show what they can do, but then pull back - for whatever reason. Rapid are more solid for me."