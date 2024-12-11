Canadi tense
SK Rapid is more solid in Cyprus’ powder keg
Damir Canadi knows what to expect tomorrow against Omonia Nicosia.The referees live(d) dangerously, fans turned away.
"Ref, we know where your car is." Actually a harmless classic among fan chants - but not in Cyprus. Last season, the referees on the Mediterranean island threatened to go on strike because the excessive violence against them was escalating. With car bombs and fire accelerants. Whether the referees' association headquarters, referees' cars or their relatives - everything has been blown up this millennium. By mafia-like criminals trying to influence matches. The problem has now been solved: "The top teams now only use foreign referees," reports Damir Canadi.
"Omonia is one of the big ones"
who has been head coach of EN Paralimni (currently 13th in the table) since October, won 1:0 at Omonia Nicosia on his debut. That was the 21-time champions' last league defeat eight weeks ago. "Omonia are one of the big boys here," says Canadi, who knows Rapids' penultimate Conference League opponent by heart. He often spies on his former club at the GSP Stadium and will of course also be watching them tomorrow - his prediction: "Omonia really have something, good pace, strong wingers, especially Semedo. They often show what they can do, but then pull back - for whatever reason. Rapid are more solid for me."
In the Conference League, the Cypriots have their backs to the wall in 28th place with just three points: "They haven't managed to get the balance right between the competitions," said Canadi. Which is why sporting director Anastasiou pulled the ripcord two weeks ago at the league runners-up and is now coaching the multicultural squad (20 legionnaires) on an interim basis. "Cyprus is a coaching cemetery," smiles Canadi. "They have the same mentality as the Greeks." It is also a sporting powder keg.
Omonia's fans are special. When an investor took over the club in 2018, the hard core of supporters turned their backs and founded their own club, People's Athletic Club Omonoia. Which is now also first-class.
The star has to watch
In any case, Rapid won't be in a cauldron tomorrow: "The fans are disappointed, the results aren't right," reports Canadi. And Stevan Jovetic, the star, won't be on show either. The Serbian has already played for ManCity, Inter, Sevilla and Monaco. But the 35-year-old only arrived in Nicosia at the end of September. Too late for the Conference League. Good for Rapid. Tomorrow, the last 16 ticket will be secured.
