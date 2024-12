Latin America is experiencing a severe dengue epidemic

Not every infected person falls ill, in many cases the course is mild. In one to five percent of cases, however, the disease takes a severe course or even ends fatally. Children are particularly at risk. "In countries like Guatemala, 70 percent of dengue fever-related deaths are in children," said Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). This year, more than 7,700 people in Latin America have died from the viral disease.