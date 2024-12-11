Fire department leadership is recalled unanimously

Provincial fire brigade commander has final say

This motion by the municipal council is necessary so that the Upper Austrian Provincial Fire Brigade Command can take action. The fire department commander of the Wels-Land district will be consulted, but ultimately it is up to Robert Mayer, the Upper Austrian state fire brigade commander, to either dismiss or confirm the command. Mayer bases his decision on recommendations from the municipality and district commander. The decision is issued in the form of a ruling, which can be appealed against. Once the decision becomes final, the mayor must call new elections.