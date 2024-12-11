Vorteilswelt
Millions in subsidies

State sets new records for subsidized housing construction

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 05:45

3450 apartments and more than 1100 owner-occupied homes can be built or renovated in Lower Austria with the approved funding. 

The records tumbled at yesterday's meeting of the state government in St. Pölten's government district. At least in terms of the resolutions for subsidized housing in Lower Austria. A total of 206 million euros was released.

Thousands of families can create living space with the support of the state. (Bild: 2021 Elizaveta Galitckaia/Shutterstock)
Thousands of families can create living space with the support of the state.
(Bild: 2021 Elizaveta Galitckaia/Shutterstock)

Thousands of apartments will be created
This will create 3450 apartments throughout the province. More than 500 will be newly built and more than 2800 will be renovated to a higher standard. The state is providing almost 180 million euros for this. Around 26 million euros were also approved, which will flow into the creation of owner-occupied homes. More than 300 new builds can be financed with this, as well as more than 800 home renovations. In addition, there are further subsidies for five doctors' surgeries and rooms for "partially assisted living".

Lower Austria is considered the land of property ownership when it comes to housing. To ensure that this remains the case in the future, we are promoting residential construction.

Landesrätin Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister

Important impetus for the construction industry
"Your own home is the most important place in the world," says the responsible state councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. The decisions taken by the provincial government send a clear signal that "housing must remain affordable and liveable in all regions of our homeland". The millions in subsidies released are intended to provide new living space on the one hand, and on the other to get the domestic construction industry going again, according to St. Pölten.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

