State sets new records for subsidized housing construction

Thousands of apartments will be created

This will create 3450 apartments throughout the province. More than 500 will be newly built and more than 2800 will be renovated to a higher standard. The state is providing almost 180 million euros for this. Around 26 million euros were also approved, which will flow into the creation of owner-occupied homes. More than 300 new builds can be financed with this, as well as more than 800 home renovations. In addition, there are further subsidies for five doctors' surgeries and rooms for "partially assisted living".