400 million offer: This is how the FIS reacts to accusations

CVC is one of the largest private equity firms in the world and invests in global sports such as Formula 1 and tennis. It is rumored that CVC is demanding 20 percent of the broadcasting rights to FIS competitions in return. "We need details," said Eliasch in an Ö1 "Mittagsjournal" report. In order to implement what CVC is demanding, a long examination is needed, said the British billionaire. According to him, the athletes' letter is based on misleading information. He knows many athletes personally and most of them have been misled with incorrect information and now realize this, according to Eliasch.