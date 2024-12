Almer: “I’m particularly happy for Jürgen”

It won't be easy in Cyprus

Rapid have a difficult away match against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday. The Cypriots are weaker from a purely sporting point of view, but other climatic conditions and circumstances could cause difficulties for the Hütteldorfer. However, Almer is convinced that Rapid will come out on top.



The CANAL+ broadcast starts at 6pm on Wednesday, with the match between OSC Lille and Sturm Graz starting at 6.45pm. The following day, the Austrian record champions will host Omonia Nicosia - transmission starts at 8pm, with the game kicking off at 9pm.