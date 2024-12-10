Vorteilswelt
During checks

Police pull speeders and drug drivers out of traffic

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 09:00

The police found what they were looking for during priority checks throughout the country on Monday. While a man was driving at 170 kilometers per hour in Lungau, a conspicuous drug driver was caught in the Tennengau and Pinzgau regions.

In the late afternoon, highway patrol officers pulled over a 43-year-old driver on the A10 Tauernautobahn near Zederhaus for speeding. The Slovenian had previously been traveling at 170 km/h in the direction of Villach at the speed limit of 100 km/h. The man's driver's license was confiscated on the spot. He also had to pay a security deposit. He will be reported to the police.

Drugged driver caused an accident without a license
In Kuchl, police officers immediately investigated a 34-year-old man from Tennengau as the culprit after a traffic accident involving damage to property and a hit-and-run. During the subsequent check, the man was tested for alcohol and drug saliva. The alcohol test was positive at 1.66 per mille, as was the drug saliva test. It also turned out that the man from Tennengau did not have a driver's license and that the inspection sticker on his car had been expired for several months. The 34-year-old will face several charges.

Police officers also pulled a drugged driver out of circulation in Saalfelden. The 25-year-old driver had previously been caught speeding. During the subsequent check, the Pinzgauer showed recognizable signs of impairment. A subsequent drug saliva test was positive. The man stated that he had consumed cocaine and cannabis the previous weekend. The 34-year-old's driver's license was confiscated on the spot. He will be reported to the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

