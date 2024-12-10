Police pull speeders and drug drivers out of traffic

Drugged driver caused an accident without a license

In Kuchl, police officers immediately investigated a 34-year-old man from Tennengau as the culprit after a traffic accident involving damage to property and a hit-and-run. During the subsequent check, the man was tested for alcohol and drug saliva. The alcohol test was positive at 1.66 per mille, as was the drug saliva test. It also turned out that the man from Tennengau did not have a driver's license and that the inspection sticker on his car had been expired for several months. The 34-year-old will face several charges.