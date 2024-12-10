“I can’t end my career like this”





Admira goalkeeper Dennis Verwüster recently went down the same path - and suffered a serious injury! "I had a good talk with him two weeks beforehand. Of course it was a shock for me too," says Gartner, who has already returned to training with the team and suffered setbacks. "I felt something and had to take a break." Meanwhile, he was allowed to get a taste of the coaching business with interim coach Alex Grünwald. "It was very nice, but I'd rather play again," says the 30-year-old, not burying his head in the sand. "I can't and don't want to end my career like this."

"Can annoy anyone"

How is he coping mentally during this time of suffering? "I talk about it a lot with my girlfriend and also work with a mental coach." And in the gym every day. "From December 22 to 28, I'm recharging my batteries and spending time with my family. Otherwise it's just training for me at the moment." Grünwald likes to hear: "Garti takes the team to another level. His absence really hurt." You could see it in the results. "Can annoy anyone "Sports director Grünwald was denied a second league win with the stragglers as coach. "Nevertheless, we saw that we can upset anyone," said the ex-Austrian. "Unfortunately, we didn't have the momentum on our side. Luck was missing." Gartner can tell you a thing or two about that: "2025 can't get any worse. But I'm not letting it get me down, I'm still motivated."