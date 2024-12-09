Controversial topic
FPÖ calls for a complete zero pay round for politicians
On Sunday, Herbert Kickl called for all politicians at federal and state level as well as top managers of publicly owned companies to be paid a complete zero wage. However, the issue is not uncontroversial within the FPÖ.
A decision must be made at the National Council meeting on Wednesday on the extent of the zero pay round for politicians announced by the Turquoise-Greens in the summer. The National Council elections have changed the majority situation, and an agreement was still being fine-tuned on Sunday by the various parties. On Sunday, the FPÖ and NEOS demanded a broad zero pay round for politicians, and the Greens now also want a broader zero pay round than originally planned.
"Sign of solidarity"
The Freedom Party - the strongest parliamentary group since the election, but not part of the coalition negotiators - is calling for a complete zero pay round. On Wednesday, they want to table a motion in the National Council for a zero wage round for the salaries of politicians at federal and state level (including members of the state parliament) as well as top managers of companies with public participation for 2025, as FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl announced in a press release on Sunday. This is "a sign of solidarity with the Austrians", "an imperative of the hour and of justice".
Reform of the regulation called for
This is not a disparagement of political offices or mandates, "but a measure with a symbolic effect in the sense of closing the gap between the population and the political class, which is necessary", said Kickl. "In times of recession, it is inappropriate for the political system to indulge in patronizing salary increases." Kickl also called for a reform of the adjustment system. Due to varying increases, the actual salaries have now become a patchwork, contrary to the original intention of the salary pyramid.
"Should be completely reorganized"
"I am in favor of a complete overhaul of politicians' salaries. There should be a complete adjustment to the Salaried Employees Act and the increases should be adjusted to the consumer price index. The current regulations, which differ from state to state, are incomprehensible," says Andreas Rabl, Mayor of Wels.
Not an uncontroversial topic
The issue of zero pay for politicians is not uncontroversial within the FPÖ. Last year, Kickl had already called for such a round for top politicians at state level. However, his ruling state parties in Salzburg and Upper Austria did not follow suit and decided to adjust their own salaries to inflation in line with the federal government's proposal at the time.
