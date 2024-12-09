FPÖ calls for a complete zero pay round for politicians

"Sign of solidarity"

The Freedom Party - the strongest parliamentary group since the election, but not part of the coalition negotiators - is calling for a complete zero pay round. On Wednesday, they want to table a motion in the National Council for a zero wage round for the salaries of politicians at federal and state level (including members of the state parliament) as well as top managers of companies with public participation for 2025, as FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl announced in a press release on Sunday. This is "a sign of solidarity with the Austrians", "an imperative of the hour and of justice".