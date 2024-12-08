Tyrolean freefall tower
Boy hurtles to his death at 120 km/h: record compensation
Record compensation claim against a local company: following a drama in an amusement park, a US judge sentences the Tyrolean manufacturer of a free-fall tower to 310 million dollars in compensation! More than two years ago, a 14-year-old boy plunged to his death at 120 km/h from the ride.
The tragedy at an amusement park in Orlando, Florida, made headlines at the end of March 2022. Because the seatbelt of a 14-year-old on the "Free Fall Ride" ride did not close properly, the teenager was thrown out of his seat - and hurtled to his death at 120 km/h!
According to the American leisure operator, the 131-metre-high free-fall tower is the tallest in the world. Just seconds before the terrible accident, Tyler Sampson shouted in panic to a friend sitting next to him: "If I don't survive this, please tell my mom and dad that I love them!"
Staff did not check correctly
Apparently, the 1.95 meter tall and 154 kilogram student, an enthusiastic football player, was too tall for the ride. But the staff had not checked this. Additional seat belts would have cost just 660 dollars.
While the amusement park has already reached an agreement with Tyler Sampson's parents on compensation, now, two and a half years after the death drama, there is a legal bombshell: the court in Orange County sentenced the Tyrolean manufacturer and patent holder of the free-fall towers found in amusement parks around the world to pay record damages of 310 million dollars for domestic companies!
Lawyers for the family: "Profit had priority over safety!"
The family's lawyers after the one-day trial: "Tyre's death was the result of obvious negligence and failure to prioritize safety over profit!"
Incidentally, the freefall tower never reopened after the accident and is now being dismantled.
