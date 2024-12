Every 35th driver in Advent traffic was “dense”

Conspicuously many with a high blood alcohol level

This time, it was the night of Saturday, December 7, when the police were deployed nationwide to carry out spot checks. A total of 2333 stopped drivers had to blow into the pre-tester. 77 of them had suspiciously high levels and were asked to use the breathalyzer and 54 were over the permitted 0.5 per mille limit. It was striking that the majority, namely 34, were not "unlucky" because they had "one too many eighths" - they were clearly over the limit, namely over the 0.8 per mille limit.