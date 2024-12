“Krone” test drives shed light on the BAST darkness

The Burgenland Anruf Sammeltaxi, or BAST for short, has long been established in southern and central Burgenland. For a week now, five cars have also been doing the rounds in the districts of Eisenstadt-Umgebung and Neusiedl am See, and: Hardly anyone knows who or what a BAST is. People stand helplessly in front of the signs at the stops, and there are no direct mailings.